Aeruta Early access Emergency Announcement!

Hello everyone!

We greatly appreciate everyone's support for the "Aeruta" Early access version.

Regarding the updated data released yesterday at 19:00 JST, we have confirmed a bug that prevented some events from proceeding normally.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a problem that prevented opening Story 1-2.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

In addition, we have received several new reports of problems when we distributed yesterday's update data.

We plan to fix these issues in the next update.

Sorry for the delay in responding to this issue.

We hope you'll continue to support.

Discord：https://discord.com/invite/FF7MGuZKt2

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/fromdawn0024

Twitter：https://twitter.com/Aeruta_official