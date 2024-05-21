 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aeruta update for 21 May 2024

Aeruta Early access Emergency Announcement!

Share · View all patches · Build 14442811 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 15:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We greatly appreciate everyone's support for the "Aeruta" Early access version.

Regarding the updated data released yesterday at 19:00 JST, we have confirmed a bug that prevented some events from proceeding normally.

Update Log for 2024/05/22

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a problem that prevented opening Story 1-2.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
In addition, we have received several new reports of problems when we distributed yesterday's update data.
We plan to fix these issues in the next update.
Sorry for the delay in responding to this issue.

We hope you'll continue to support.

Discord：https://discord.com/invite/FF7MGuZKt2

Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/fromdawn0024

Twitter：https://twitter.com/Aeruta_official

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2286781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link