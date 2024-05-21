Early Access Out Now!

Hi everyone,

The time has finally come -- Synergy is now available in early access!

We even have a nice Supporter Pack for you all that will be updated for the full release.

We would like to thank each and every one of you for sharing our game, wishlisting it, giving us feedback, and of course, to those who will buy the game for its early access launch or later.

Synergy is such a project close to our hearts that this early access launch is a huge milestone for us.

We hope you will enjoy it as much as we have had fun working on it!

During early access, we plan to add new content and improve existing features (more news to come about this). More than ever, we will need your feedback to make the best game possible.

So if you haven't joined our Discord server yet, feel free to do so! We will be glad to count on you there.

And last, if you like the game, please consider leaving a positive review. Besides warming our hearts, it will help us a lot to increase Synergy's visibility! 🙇‍♀️

Once again, thank you so much, and most of all, have fun in this strange and hostile world!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1989070/Synergy/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41562/Synergy__Supporter_Edition/