Experimental Branch Patch (0.19.5)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.19.5) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed a few UI issues.

Fixed minor text issues.

Quality of life improvements

Wooden Fence and Ornate Wooden Beam have been added to the game (located in the Decorative Structures II in the Research tab ).

Food quality used for feast events has received rebalancing:

Food types like human meat, animal feed and rot have way lower quality now.

Rough wine effectiveness was readjusted.

Adding a high level role will not add so many quality points to the event quality.

The amount of points that food quality would give has been lowered. It was too easy to make an excellent feast even with rot served.

Known issues:

Some text keys are missing.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

The calculator of player-triggered events score is still work in progress.

Merchants who are invited to feasts will lose their overhead marker and will not get it back even when the feast ends.

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are very different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel