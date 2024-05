Share · View all patches · Build 14442645 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello adventurers,

We’re excited to share that Venture to the Vile is out now on PC with a 10% launch week discount!

Check out the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, which includes the stunning original soundtrack as well as a digital copy of the game’s gorgeous companion comic book.

Enjoy your time in Rainybrook!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2153750/Venture_to_the_Vile/.

