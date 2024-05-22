 Skip to content

House Builder update for 22 May 2024

House Builder Raft House hotfix!

22 May 2024

Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː

We are glad you liked the new 'Raft House' update🏡. There are a few bugs that we have been fixing over the last few days. Thank you very much for reporting them, your help is invaluable! So, what we have fixed🏯:
  • We have added a few extra stones to the map, as you reported to us that sometimes there were not enough;
  • We have added extra colliders, so that there is no chance of a white sail falling underground;
  • It is no longer possible to throw items under the map such as hammer, machete, axe;
  • We added information in the bug reporting area, which will improve player-developer cooperation (screenshot)🏕️.

    In June, we are planning big House Builder update, stay tunedːsteamhappyːːjapantreeː
    Thank you for being and supporting us🦺💝
    Team House Builder

ːsteamthisː
We encourage to try our DLC and bundle!⛩️

Look for 'House Builder' channelːtheplanetː

