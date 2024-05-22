House Builder Raft House hotfix!

Hi Builders!ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː
We are glad you liked the new 'Raft House' update🏡. There are a few bugs that we have been fixing over the last few days. Thank you very much for reporting them, your help is invaluable! So, what we have fixed🏯:
- We have added a few extra stones to the map, as you reported to us that sometimes there were not enough;
- We have added extra colliders, so that there is no chance of a white sail falling underground;
- It is no longer possible to throw items under the map such as hammer, machete, axe;
- We added information in the bug reporting area, which will improve player-developer cooperation (screenshot)🏕️.
In June, we are planning big House Builder update, stay tunedːsteamhappyːːjapantreeː
Thank you for being and supporting us🦺💝
Team House Builder
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2802330/House_Builder__The_Atomic_Age_DLC
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40609/Before_the_Fallout
ːsteamthisː
We encourage to try our DLC and bundle!⛩️
Our Freemind games discord:
https://discord.gg/CUPDFmFn
Look for 'House Builder' channelːtheplanetː
