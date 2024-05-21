 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 21 May 2024

Big Bad Bosses Hotfix 6

Share · View all patches · Build 14442526 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 13:59:12 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some missing localized text entries
  • Fixed a bug where the player would not be rewarded metacurrency at the end of a run when using plane planet

Changed files in this update

Windows English Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
