Update notes (21.05.2024)

New additions
- Rebuilt the settings menu with categories, reset to default functionality and more
- Added a volume slider for player character's breathing sounds
- Added a slider for player movement acceleration / smoothing
- Added an experimental setting for barefoot footstep sounds - feedback is appreciated :)
- Added toilet flush sound as a rare event
Bug fixes and improvements
- Adjusted lighting in chapter 6
- Fixed a bug where autosave would not load correctly in chapter 6
- Fixed multiple issues with occlusion culling, mesh LODs and asset placement throughout the game
- Fixed a rare bug where player could get stuck on a chair
- Improved chair enter / exit logic
- Fixed a visual glitch when sitting on some chairs
- Fixed a bug where water splash effects would not trigger when entering a water body at a high speed
- Fixed a player gaze detection related bug in chapter 6
- Adjusted player camera near clipping plane -> fixes a bug where players could see through geometry when playing with a high FOV or ultrawide aspect ratio
Changed files in this update