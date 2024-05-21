 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

POOLS update for 21 May 2024

Update notes (21.05.2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14442520 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New additions
  • Rebuilt the settings menu with categories, reset to default functionality and more
  • Added a volume slider for player character's breathing sounds
  • Added a slider for player movement acceleration / smoothing
  • Added an experimental setting for barefoot footstep sounds - feedback is appreciated :)
  • Added toilet flush sound as a rare event
Bug fixes and improvements
  • Adjusted lighting in chapter 6
  • Fixed a bug where autosave would not load correctly in chapter 6
  • Fixed multiple issues with occlusion culling, mesh LODs and asset placement throughout the game
  • Fixed a rare bug where player could get stuck on a chair
  • Improved chair enter / exit logic
  • Fixed a visual glitch when sitting on some chairs
  • Fixed a bug where water splash effects would not trigger when entering a water body at a high speed
  • Fixed a player gaze detection related bug in chapter 6
  • Adjusted player camera near clipping plane -> fixes a bug where players could see through geometry when playing with a high FOV or ultrawide aspect ratio

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2663531
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2663532
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2663533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link