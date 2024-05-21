Patch 2.4 - Bonus Mission 20 Released

Hi Everyone,

Today I'm releasing a new bonus mission for Fast and Low. Unfortunately I haven't had too much time the past few months to make a new level completely from scratch...so this level is more of a re-imagining of Mission 19, but with a vaporwave aesthetic and with changes to the interior layout. The game is now on Version 2.4!

Mission 20 - Crystal Palace Redux

The 'Crystal King' is back out on the streets, and he's taken over another Crystaltech warehouse. We took him down once and we'll do it again.

Miscellaneous Changes

made adjustments to some enemy running animations

enemy's will now shoot a minimum number of bullets at the player's general direction when players go behind cover

lighting update for Mission 12

modified enemy density/patrol paths in Mission 12

I hope you're all enjoying Fast and Low, and are feeling the improvements I'm adding to the game.

Just a friendly reminder. If you're liking what I've been doing lately for Fast and Low, and have yet to leave a review for my game. Please do so! Leaving a positive review is the best way to further support Fast and Low, and it gives me massive amounts of motivation to keep forging on!!! ːsteamthumbsupː

As always thank you everyone for your feedback and support!

-Huskinator