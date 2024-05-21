Hotfix 0.8.52 patch notes

A wonderful Tuesday afternoon to you all!

A new build of Silica has just been released, this one primarily focusing on addressing a new memory leak that led to the game utilizing a massive amount of RAM over time.

In addition to this, a plethora of balancing changes have been made, lowering the health of many units and structures, while at the same time increasing health regeneration of smaller alien units. The Headquarters has also received formidable defenses, in the form of heavy turrets, that ward off most early base rushes.

Another welcome addition is the introduction of improved friendly fire avoidance, where a weapon will not shoot at an enemy if it risks inflicting a decent amount of damage on a friend. This will certainly go through multiple iterations into the future, but means that Rocket Launchers will no longer try to take out that one Crab on the Harvester.

So, please give the new changes a try and as always, feedback is very much appreciated.

Thank you for your support and see you on the surface!

Silica V0.8.52:

Technical:

Fixed: Growing RAM usage over time

Added: Vehicles and turrets do not fire (per weapon) at enemy targets if they are likely to cause friendly fire above a tolerance

Added: Culling of structures/units when off screen

Fixed: Queen could be instructed to nest in a dead Nest

Balance:

Added: Heavy Turrets to Headquarters

Changed: Increased health regen for all small alien units

Changed: Rifleman cost changed from 60 to 30

Changed: Rifleman build time changed from 15s to 10s

Changed: Scout cost changed from 30 to 5

Changed: Scout build time changed from 10s to 5s

Changed: Headquarters cost changed from 4000 to 9000

Changed: Heavy Turret cost changed from 2000 to 1500

Changed: Turret cost changed from 1000 to 750

Changed: Crab health changed from 500 to 300

Changed: Horned Crab health changed from 700 to 500

Changed: Dragonfly health changed from 300 to 200

Changed: Firebug health changed from 9000 to 5000

Changed: Hunter health changed from 6000 to 5000

Changed: Shocker health changed from 500 to 400

Changed: Shrimp health changed from 300 to 150

Changed: Bio Cache health changed from 4000 to 3000

Changed: Colossal Spawning Cyst health changed from 120000 to 80000

Changed: Grand Spawning Cyst health changed from 60000 to 40000

Changed: Greater Spawning Cyst health changed from 30000 to 20000

Changed: Lesser Spawning Cyst health changed from 10000 to 8000

Changed: Hive Spire health changed from 5000 to 3000

Changed: Thorn Spire health changed from 5000 to 3000

Changed: Nest health changed from 60000 to 50000

Changed: Node health changed from 500 to 300

Changed: Air Factory health changed from 300000 to 200000

Changed: Barracks health changed from 100000 to 80000

Changed: Headquarters health changed from 200000 to 150000

Changed: Heavy Vehicle Factory health changed from 300000 to 200000

Changed: Light Vehicle Factory health changed from 100000 to 80000

Changed: Radar Station health changed from 100000 to 80000

Changed: Refinery health changed from 300000 to 200000

Changed: AA Rocket Turret health changed from 8000 to 10000

Changed: Heavy Turret health changed from 12000 to 14000

Changed: Turret health changed from 8000 to 10000

Changed: Bomber health changed from 24000 to 15000

Changed: Dropship health changed from 12000 to 8000

Changed: Fighter health changed from 7000 to 3500

Changed: Gunship health changed from 5000 to 2500

Changed: Bunker 01 health changed from 10000 to 40000

Changed: Bunker 02 health changed from 5000 to 20000

Changed: Bunker 03 health changed from 7500 to 30000

Changed: Bunker 04 health changed from 5000 to 20000