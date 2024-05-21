Hotfix 0.8.52 patch notes

A wonderful Tuesday afternoon to you all!
A new build of Silica has just been released, this one primarily focusing on addressing a new memory leak that led to the game utilizing a massive amount of RAM over time.
In addition to this, a plethora of balancing changes have been made, lowering the health of many units and structures, while at the same time increasing health regeneration of smaller alien units. The Headquarters has also received formidable defenses, in the form of heavy turrets, that ward off most early base rushes.
Another welcome addition is the introduction of improved friendly fire avoidance, where a weapon will not shoot at an enemy if it risks inflicting a decent amount of damage on a friend. This will certainly go through multiple iterations into the future, but means that Rocket Launchers will no longer try to take out that one Crab on the Harvester.
So, please give the new changes a try and as always, feedback is very much appreciated.
Thank you for your support and see you on the surface!
Silica V0.8.52:
Technical:
Fixed: Growing RAM usage over time
Added: Vehicles and turrets do not fire (per weapon) at enemy targets if they are likely to cause friendly fire above a tolerance
Added: Culling of structures/units when off screen
Fixed: Queen could be instructed to nest in a dead Nest
Balance:
Added: Heavy Turrets to Headquarters
Changed: Increased health regen for all small alien units
Changed: Rifleman cost changed from 60 to 30
Changed: Rifleman build time changed from 15s to 10s
Changed: Scout cost changed from 30 to 5
Changed: Scout build time changed from 10s to 5s
Changed: Headquarters cost changed from 4000 to 9000
Changed: Heavy Turret cost changed from 2000 to 1500
Changed: Turret cost changed from 1000 to 750
Changed: Crab health changed from 500 to 300
Changed: Horned Crab health changed from 700 to 500
Changed: Dragonfly health changed from 300 to 200
Changed: Firebug health changed from 9000 to 5000
Changed: Hunter health changed from 6000 to 5000
Changed: Shocker health changed from 500 to 400
Changed: Shrimp health changed from 300 to 150
Changed: Bio Cache health changed from 4000 to 3000
Changed: Colossal Spawning Cyst health changed from 120000 to 80000
Changed: Grand Spawning Cyst health changed from 60000 to 40000
Changed: Greater Spawning Cyst health changed from 30000 to 20000
Changed: Lesser Spawning Cyst health changed from 10000 to 8000
Changed: Hive Spire health changed from 5000 to 3000
Changed: Thorn Spire health changed from 5000 to 3000
Changed: Nest health changed from 60000 to 50000
Changed: Node health changed from 500 to 300
Changed: Air Factory health changed from 300000 to 200000
Changed: Barracks health changed from 100000 to 80000
Changed: Headquarters health changed from 200000 to 150000
Changed: Heavy Vehicle Factory health changed from 300000 to 200000
Changed: Light Vehicle Factory health changed from 100000 to 80000
Changed: Radar Station health changed from 100000 to 80000
Changed: Refinery health changed from 300000 to 200000
Changed: AA Rocket Turret health changed from 8000 to 10000
Changed: Heavy Turret health changed from 12000 to 14000
Changed: Turret health changed from 8000 to 10000
Changed: Bomber health changed from 24000 to 15000
Changed: Dropship health changed from 12000 to 8000
Changed: Fighter health changed from 7000 to 3500
Changed: Gunship health changed from 5000 to 2500
Changed: Bunker 01 health changed from 10000 to 40000
Changed: Bunker 02 health changed from 5000 to 20000
Changed: Bunker 03 health changed from 7500 to 30000
Changed: Bunker 04 health changed from 5000 to 20000
