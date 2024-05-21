Empire Chronicles (Version 2.0.9) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: The bridge under the sea side cove in the ancient dungeon was sometimes not activating when lighting all torches under some weird scenarios.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Empire Chronicles (Version 2.0.9) - Minor Update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update