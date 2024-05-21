 Skip to content

MAJOR Isle of Maligree update for 21 May 2024

Isle of Maligree v2.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 14442238 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 14:06:35 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new Side Stories!

  • Added 2 new day 1 side stories allowing players to explore different parts of the isle.
  • Added 4 new available items that players can pick up.

Several Quality of Life Improvements

  • Added a skip button that skips all story until the next choice. (Only available after a playthrough completion)
  • Game intro no longer plays if you have already completed a run.
  • Inventory tutorial no longer plays if you have already completed a run.
  • Added Dice Roll Speed setting to change the speed of the dice rolls.

Additional Insanity effects!

  • Added more insanity effects.

