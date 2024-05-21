Isle of Maligree v2.0!

Added new Side Stories!
- Added 2 new day 1 side stories allowing players to explore different parts of the isle.
- Added 4 new available items that players can pick up.
Several Quality of Life Improvements
- Added a skip button that skips all story until the next choice. (Only available after a playthrough completion)
- Game intro no longer plays if you have already completed a run.
- Inventory tutorial no longer plays if you have already completed a run.
- Added Dice Roll Speed setting to change the speed of the dice rolls.
Additional Insanity effects!
- Added more insanity effects.
Changed files in this update