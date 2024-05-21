I got some fast feedback and learned I'd missed the Steam libraries in my build yesterday. A few other items were also bugged, including a spelling error and a few speech bubbles, those have all been fixed. Thank you.
Horny Holiday update for 21 May 2024
Achievements patched, other small bugs fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update