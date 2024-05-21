 Skip to content

Horny Holiday update for 21 May 2024

Achievements patched, other small bugs fixed

Build 14442125 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I got some fast feedback and learned I'd missed the Steam libraries in my build yesterday. A few other items were also bugged, including a spelling error and a few speech bubbles, those have all been fixed. Thank you.

