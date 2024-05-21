Blender 3.3.19 LTS Maintenance Release !

Blender 3.3.19 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the v3.3 - Stable - LTS branch.
You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.3 - Stable - LTS.
Patch Notes
- Depth picking returns wrong result, value being dependent on placement of active camera. (#121338)
- Regression: Custom node remains undefined after running script. (#120084)
- Regression: Transfer Attribute isn't versioned correctly from 3.3.X to 3.6.10. (#120748)
For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 3.3 LTS releases on blender.org
LTS Program
Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org
