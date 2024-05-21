 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blender update for 21 May 2024

Blender 3.3.19 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 14442063 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Blender 3.3.19 LTS features many bug fixes. It is released on the v3.3 - Stable - LTS branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.3 - Stable - LTS.

Patch Notes
  • Depth picking returns wrong result, value being dependent on placement of active camera. (#121338)
  • Regression: Custom node remains undefined after running script. (#120084)
  • Regression: Transfer Attribute isn't versioned correctly from 3.3.X to 3.6.10. (#120748)

For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 3.3 LTS releases on blender.org

LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org

Stay up-to-date

You can follow Blender on social media:

Keep reporting any issues you find to make this LTS the most stable release ever !

Happy blending,
The Blender team

Changed depots in v3.6 branch

View more data in app history for build 14442063
Windows 64-bit Blender Windows x86_64 Depot 365671
Linux 64-bit Blender Linux x86_64 Depot 365673
macOS 64-bit Blender Mac Depot 365674
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link