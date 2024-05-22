 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Painting VR update for 22 May 2024

0.10.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14441968 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue that gave the colorpick laser a gap
Fixed an issue that prevented the canvas from snapping to the easel
Fixed an issue thats caused the brush settings and pie menu to intersect with the canvas
Fixed an issue that caused the canvas to jump when grabbing it from the floor
Fixed the spawn location of the export panel
Fixed various issues that caused performance to drop

Changed files in this update

Depot 1905941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link