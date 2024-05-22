Fixed an issue that gave the colorpick laser a gap
Fixed an issue that prevented the canvas from snapping to the easel
Fixed an issue thats caused the brush settings and pie menu to intersect with the canvas
Fixed an issue that caused the canvas to jump when grabbing it from the floor
Fixed the spawn location of the export panel
Fixed various issues that caused performance to drop
Painting VR update for 22 May 2024
0.10.4
