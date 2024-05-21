New FREE Magic Man Content Update and DLC is now LIVE!

Happy Magic May, everyone! Today, we're launching our latest update alongside some new DLC, both of which are themed around the mysterious man we all love to love: Waldo!

However! Our enigmatic wizard and chicken house aficionado may be the focus of this update, but that doesn't mean that's all you get. We've also added a bunch of new tweaks, content, and changes that will make the game even better than before.

Waldo (AKA Magic Man) finally figured out how to open his front door, and (if you've unlocked him moving to Moonstone Island) will now walk around town instead of hiding in his chicken house.

He has new dialogue to acknowledge being back in town, and various other events!

The other Moonstone Islanders will also have new dialogue concerning Waldo and him being back in town, so it feels less... weird that he turned up after being missing for years and everyone's just totally fine with it.

Waldo will also sell dozens of new cards in his shop!

There will now be a party to celebrate you closing the rift, because that's kind of a big deal

Magic-themed furniture will be available for everyone, so you can add broom racks, scroll boxes, stained glass windows, and various witchy items to your house to make our Waldo feel right at home.

Now for the stuff that isn't Waldo-related:

Fishbo! We're showing off our love for Moonstone Island's official unofficial mascot with a Fishbo-themed rug, a statue, and a fishbowl house. Now you can become as Fishbo.

Extra, extra! Moonstone Island inhabitants discover napping! You can now sleep for short periods of time to regain energy, even if it's not bedtime!

Map zooming! Revolutionary!!!

Tired of living in a studio apartment? Why not try: WALLS! We've added placeable walls to the furniture catalog, so now you can divide up those rooms into much smaller rooms like the world's greediest landlord!

Do you love to min-max? Are you an efficiency demon? Why not try the new, definitely unsafe, Perpetual FurnaceTM! It's a furnace that runs continuously and can be added to while running. Don't worry about emissions! The world is already in ruins!

We've also invented the Perpetual Alchemy LabTM! You can now brew multiple concoctions at the same time, and add ingredients while it's running. Science!

Four new Spirits, including one you might recognize from another Raw Fury game 👀

Zed will now allow you to access the Spirit Storage at the Science Center even if he's not there. I guess you got a spare key or something? Use it wisely.

New fishing lures that allow you to catch certain fish, because I know y'all have been struggling with finding that one particular fish like a really low-stakes Moby Dick

A second tool wheel! Now you don't have to choose favorites! You can have ALL your tools ready to go!

Do you really, really love a particular item? Attached to the stonefruit, perhaps? Or dreaming of showing off your favorite rock? Well, now you can, with the all-new ITEM FRAME!

You can now press and hold to craft items and feed crops

And the best thing of all: YOUR POCKETS JUST GOT BIGGER. We've added ten more inventory slots to EVERYONE'S game. For free. YEAHHHHH

Arcane Artifacts DLC

We're also launching our latest DLC! As always, this DLC is cosmetic only, and will not be required to unlock any extra content beyond the decor items that it comes with.

And here's what those decor items are:

Magic Hat House

Magic Hat Rug

Lectern

Candelabrum

Summoning Circle

Tattered Curtain

As I always say, though – we've got more to come, folks. After all, we come out on Switch soon 😉 Also, it looks like we can all speak Russian now... weird how things just pop up like that!

MAGIC MAN PLUSHIE

Launching today, you can now pledge to get yourself a Magic Man plushie from our partners at Make Ship! Tell your friends, we only have a few weeks to fund our little Magical Weirdo and once he's gone, he's GONE! Head over to MakeShip: https://www.makeship.com/products/magic-man-plush

– Kate, Community Manager and constant hint-maker