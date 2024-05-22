The Fate of Baldr is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14441783 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 10:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Launch day has finally arrived!

The Fate of Baldr is now available, with a 10% launch discount in the first week :)

Demo

We've released an open demo with the first two levels, if you're curious to see what the game is about.

Join our Discord

You should join our Discord server to engage directly with the community and Developers. We greatly appreciate any feedback and bug reports!

Please leave a review

If you like the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam! It helps a great deal with visibility and enables more players to discover it!

From the team at Ananki, thank you! ❤️

André, Kim, Anders, and Asia