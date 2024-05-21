Share · View all patches · Build 14441762 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy

The best things come in threes: MX vs ATV Legends Season 3 starts today!

Montreal, Canada / Vienna, Austria, May 21, 2024: Season 3 of MX vs ATV Legends launches out of the starting gate today, promising an array of fantastic new features on the horizon. Get ready for heart-pounding action with upcoming additions like Freestyle MX Mode, Replay and Photo Mode, Tuning System 2.0, Tournament Mode, and squad management & emotes. While you're revving your engines, stay tuned for the imminent arrival of snowy weather and frosty races. We will continue to bring snow into more tracks with upcoming content patches and updates. Plus, enjoy game improvements and additional free content including rider gear, vehicle parts, and customization options.



Watch the Season 3 trailer here:

Simultaneously with Season 3, the AMA Pro Motocross series (2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship DLC) and with it its respective in-game unlocks will also kick into gear. Four days prior (Tuesdays) to each raceday (Saturday), the track will unlock in-game. Aim for the holeshot… Brraaaap!

MX vs ATV Legends is being developed by Rainbow Studios and published by THQ Nordic. The base game is available at an SRP of €39.99 / $39.99 / £34.99 for PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Please note that the base game MX vs ATV Legends is required to play the DLC.

It is also part of the new Track Pass 2024

For more information about MX vs ATV Legends visit https://www.mxvsatv.com/ or follow @mxvsatv on socials.

