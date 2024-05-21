 Skip to content

Rock Star Life Simulator update for 21 May 2024

🔥🚨NEW UPDATE SECRET DEALER!🚨🔥

Build 14441518 · Last edited 21 May 2024

Hello Rock Stars!

A new additional job option has been added to the game, the secret dealer mission, where you can experience the excitement at its peak. You need to secretly find the described package and deliver it to the described person in the described place on time. You must stay away from the police while doing this task or you may get into trouble!



Update Notes:

  • Secret Dealer job.
  • Performance improvement
  • Some bugs have been fixed.

