🔥🚨NEW UPDATE SECRET DEALER!🚨🔥

Hello Rock Stars!

A new additional job option has been added to the game, the secret dealer mission, where you can experience the excitement at its peak. You need to secretly find the described package and deliver it to the described person in the described place on time. You must stay away from the police while doing this task or you may get into trouble!







Update Notes:

Secret Dealer job.

Performance improvement

Some bugs have been fixed.

[url=https://discord.gg/ZKtxvJ6fQY]



[/url]