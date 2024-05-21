 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 21 May 2024

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 78 & 79

  • Awarded Event Cosmetics
  • Hopefully fixed an issue where UNC paths instead of regular drive paths would cause the game to lock up

