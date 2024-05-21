- Awarded Event Cosmetics
- Hopefully fixed an issue where UNC paths instead of regular drive paths would cause the game to lock up
Zeepkist update for 21 May 2024
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 78 & 79
Windows 64-bit Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
