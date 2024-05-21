 Skip to content

Jewel Match Origins 3 - Camelot Castle Collector's Edition update for 21 May 2024

Fixed some CE map bonus icons

Build 14441358 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 12:13:33 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Winning pearl level 13 was not triggering its map icon in some circonstances. Other pearl levels were unlocked in a wrong 'order' (but they were unlocked anyway).
The player may need to replay pearl level 13 in order to update its icons status in the map.

