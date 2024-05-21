Winning pearl level 13 was not triggering its map icon in some circonstances. Other pearl levels were unlocked in a wrong 'order' (but they were unlocked anyway).
The player may need to replay pearl level 13 in order to update its icons status in the map.
Jewel Match Origins 3 - Camelot Castle Collector's Edition update for 21 May 2024
Fixed some CE map bonus icons
Winning pearl level 13 was not triggering its map icon in some circonstances. Other pearl levels were unlocked in a wrong 'order' (but they were unlocked anyway).
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update