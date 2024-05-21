Update 0.94.850

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all, my name is Dima. I'm a project manager at Reign of Guilds. Vatslav invited me to help him with work organization, so he can focus on the game design aspect of Reign of Guilds.

First of all I want to streamline internal processes, set up bugfix, testing and creation of new content for the game. Besides, we currently are hiring more developers and artists.

I'm happy to be part of the Atlant Games team and the community of Reign of Guilds players. Together we can take the game to a new level :)

Changes in the current release

Economics

Let take a look at the numbers behind our decision regarding DBV. DBV is Dynamic Balance of Vendors. It is the mechanic when the NPCs change their prices depending on players' interactions with the NPCs.

The status of the EU server:

From May 3 to May 11 after we blocked many accounts for duping and RMT, money supply decreased by 17,3%, not taking into account 20k+ expensive items and powders.

After the patch with DBV money supply decreased even more by 9.2%.

100k compensations we gave after the rollback, increased mony supply by 14%

After it, it decreased by 3.3%

We planned to have -5% money supply per week and gradually return to more comfortable coefficients of DBV. We've achieved it, therefore we now are relaxing DBV values.

The main goal was simple - we didn't want economy to die after the initial duping and uses of bugs. We also managed to fix the most terrible duping, it has become a much more modest and quiter abuse of some mechanics (no details :) ), we are taking care of it as well.

About good things:

Balance DBV increased in 1.5 times for all traders. Which will make cooldowns faster and prices more stable in relation to the volumes of trade

Taking into account the statistics, we significantly relaxed the values of DQB (Dynamic Quest Balance) up to 6 times increased frequency of cooldowns, and up to 2x - increased thresholds of the number of completions; DQB - is a similar system: the questgiver raises the requirements for the quest while the reward is left unchanged, when many players complete this quest. we'll keep an eye on the configurations of the items spawned in the world and loot from mobs, which also result in the increase of the money supply

we've reset the tables of DQB

Fixes