Instruments of Destruction update for 21 May 2024

Changelist for version 1.03a

Changelist for version 1.03a · Last edited 21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated b4-3 so it's easier to get 3 stars
  • Tweaked m6-3 so it does less damage over time
  • Added Fixed bomb (part) explosion damage
  • Added building delete function to Sandbox mode (place object)
  • Added confirmation to tutorial reset, making it harder to wipe out vehicles by pressing H
  • Fixed some objects appearing damaged when a map starts
  • Fixed Description for some parts (cannon, bomb launcher, etc)
  • Fixed thumbnail not updating for previously saved vehicles

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Instruments of Destruction Content Depot 1428101
