- Updated b4-3 so it's easier to get 3 stars
- Tweaked m6-3 so it does less damage over time
- Added Fixed bomb (part) explosion damage
- Added building delete function to Sandbox mode (place object)
- Added confirmation to tutorial reset, making it harder to wipe out vehicles by pressing H
- Fixed some objects appearing damaged when a map starts
- Fixed Description for some parts (cannon, bomb launcher, etc)
- Fixed thumbnail not updating for previously saved vehicles
Instruments of Destruction update for 21 May 2024
Changelist for version 1.03a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
