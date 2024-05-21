 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

APICO update for 21 May 2024

Crystallum 4.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14441255 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

A few little fixes for the new update, thanks for everyone who’s been submitting bug reports! <3
~ Ell

Patch Notes

General Changes

  • Final achievement will now proc before + after credits incase it gets skipped for whatever reason
  • Buffed ploppers to move 10bl per cycle instead of 5bl

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Resonance meter always showing jukebox/moth resonance if a jukebox/tapeplayer/gramophone was active
  • Fixed Resonators sometimes using the wrong position for Dream + Devland crystals
  • Fixed Forge not filling into a canister if you had one in the output
  • Fixed Forge having no tank cap when filling allowing it to fill over 2000bl
  • Fixed Oracle showing stability + fertility in the wrong order (even tho functionally worked ok)
  • Fixed Condenser not merging canisters correctly
  • Fixed Ploppers not filling machines to 100% if they can and leaving the last 5bl empty
  • Fixed Butterflies not being able to be hoppered into Butterfly Hotels
  • Fixed Butterfly Eggs not being able to be hoppered out of Butterfly Hotels
  • Fixed larger honeycore items not having correct item sprites when picked up
  • Fixed Candice spice not having a name, and causing a crash when trying to view it in the beebook
  • Fixed Imposter + Candycane bees having their special produce swapped around
  • Fixed quest reward items not showing on Steamdeck + Consoles (Switch will have to wait for lotcheck)
  • Fixed menus not redrawing when you crafting something using their contents
  • Fixed marble pots being free (it was apico's birthday i guess)
  • Fixed Apicobalt Canister tooltip category
  • Fixed a crash when creating a brand new world with halloween/xmas enabled
  • Fixed a typo in Apicobalt Flooring item name
  • Fixed a typo in Imposter Bee's book entry

Changed files in this update

Linux Steam Deck APICO SteamDeck Depot 1390191
  • Loading history…
macOS APICO Mac Depot 1390192
  • Loading history…
Linux APICO Linux Depot 1390193
  • Loading history…
Windows APICO Windows Depot 1390194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link