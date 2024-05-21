Crystallum 4.1.0

Hey Beekeepers!
A few little fixes for the new update, thanks for everyone who’s been submitting bug reports! <3
~ Ell
Patch Notes
General Changes
- Final achievement will now proc before + after credits incase it gets skipped for whatever reason
- Buffed ploppers to move 10bl per cycle instead of 5bl
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Resonance meter always showing jukebox/moth resonance if a jukebox/tapeplayer/gramophone was active
- Fixed Resonators sometimes using the wrong position for Dream + Devland crystals
- Fixed Forge not filling into a canister if you had one in the output
- Fixed Forge having no tank cap when filling allowing it to fill over 2000bl
- Fixed Oracle showing stability + fertility in the wrong order (even tho functionally worked ok)
- Fixed Condenser not merging canisters correctly
- Fixed Ploppers not filling machines to 100% if they can and leaving the last 5bl empty
- Fixed Butterflies not being able to be hoppered into Butterfly Hotels
- Fixed Butterfly Eggs not being able to be hoppered out of Butterfly Hotels
- Fixed larger honeycore items not having correct item sprites when picked up
- Fixed Candice spice not having a name, and causing a crash when trying to view it in the beebook
- Fixed Imposter + Candycane bees having their special produce swapped around
- Fixed quest reward items not showing on Steamdeck + Consoles (Switch will have to wait for lotcheck)
- Fixed menus not redrawing when you crafting something using their contents
- Fixed marble pots being free (it was apico's birthday i guess)
- Fixed Apicobalt Canister tooltip category
- Fixed a crash when creating a brand new world with halloween/xmas enabled
- Fixed a typo in Apicobalt Flooring item name
- Fixed a typo in Imposter Bee's book entry
Changed files in this update