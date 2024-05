Hi everyone!

This is a super quick patch to fix the High Jump achievement level condition which wasn't checked at all until now, making the achievement really easy to get. (oops!)

That's it though, this is the only issue that was reported for this game in the last couple of months, so we thought we might as well fix it on its own!

Thanks for the support, have a nice day!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞