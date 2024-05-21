 Skip to content

Shroomchitect update for 21 May 2024

Fixed one (1) crash

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi shroomie caretakers!

We had a couple of reports that some of the resource-related achievements were crashing the game! We're really sorry about this, it was due to a pretty dumb mistake that we'd already fixed in the past, but somehow got reverted when we added Mac and Linux support. So here's a new fix for it. No other issue has been reported for this game since the last patch, so this quickpatch is just the one crashfix.

Thanks for your support! Have a lovely day!
-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞

