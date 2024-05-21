Quickpatch notes for May 2024!

Hi everyone!

Thanks so much for the support on this game! We're really glad so many of you are enjoying it!

This is just a small quickpatch that fixes a couple of issues that were reported to us in the last couple of months. If you still find issues after this patch, please report them on our Discord server so we can have a look at them and fix 'em!

Here's the changelog:

Fixed Currency extra tag not being counted towards prestige tokens when Currency is the card that ends the game.

Fixed a crash when an AI tried to make a decision based on the presence of the Universalism card in a timeline.

Tentative fix for a crash involving a skipped space in the ages pool. (honestly not sure how that could've happened in the first place)

Thanks again! Have a lovely day!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞