 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 21 May 2024

21.may，20:00 Update patches

Share · View all patches · Build 14441156 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 11:46:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the issue of game screen switching and flickering
  2. Fix the error problem in the elevator room in the fifth picture
  3. Fix the BOSS drop error from the third to sixth images
  4. Fix island treasure box looting error
  5. Add some player dog tags

Changed files in this update

Depot 2196861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link