- Fix the issue of game screen switching and flickering
- Fix the error problem in the elevator room in the fifth picture
- Fix the BOSS drop error from the third to sixth images
- Fix island treasure box looting error
- Add some player dog tags
锚点：封锁区 - Anchors:Blockade Zone update for 21 May 2024
21.may，20:00 Update patches
Patchnotes via Steam Community
