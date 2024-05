Share · View all patches · Build 14441105 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 12:09:25 UTC by Wendy

UTC time 09:00-10:00

BUG fix

Terrain BUG in the Tower of conviction and the Tower of Babel

BUG that elemental core cannot synthesize purple recast stone

BUG that cube formula cannot be dragged

Adjustments

The equipment box exchanged by Merchant-Soul-is no longer bound.

Corrupted Xanadu

Difficulty 4: permanent death

Opening time: UTC 12:00- UTC 20:00

Each line will open two rooms