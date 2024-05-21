 Skip to content

S2ENGINE HD update for 21 May 2024

S2ENGINE HD 2024.0.1

Release notes

  • BUGFIX: Lights, StaticLights and FillLights do not fade smoothly in the distance
  • NEW: Lights on transparent surfaces are faded out when camera distance from them is greater or equal to their radius.
  • NEW: Inserted new parameter "ID" into Lights and StaticLights. This parameter is used to exclude lights from rendering on transparent surfaces when they are set to a negative value.
  • NEW: Inserted new parameter "ID" into Particles systems. This parameter is used to exclude their light from rendering on transparent surfaces when it is set to a negative value.

Stauy tuned,
PROFENIX STUDIO

