S2ENGINE HD 2024.0.1

Release notes
- BUGFIX: Lights, StaticLights and FillLights do not fade smoothly in the distance
- NEW: Lights on transparent surfaces are faded out when camera distance from them is greater or equal to their radius.
- NEW: Inserted new parameter "ID" into Lights and StaticLights. This parameter is used to exclude lights from rendering on transparent surfaces when they are set to a negative value.
- NEW: Inserted new parameter "ID" into Particles systems. This parameter is used to exclude their light from rendering on transparent surfaces when it is set to a negative value.
Stauy tuned,
PROFENIX STUDIO
Changed files in this update