v21.05.2024b Changelog

- Added new Perk: Bullet Aid. Restores some health whenever you detonate a missile with your slingshot
- Added new Perk: Fast Donor: Increases the rate at which you heal after the cooldown
- Added new Perk: Once More: Instead of dying you will brought back to life at full health but your max health will be decreased by 0.5 (health is from 0 - 1)
- Added a smoke plume to the forest mountain
- Defeated Hover Tanks now emit smoke from their engine
- The timed gamemode HUD will now tell you how to download ghost data if you have the download ghost line selected
Slingshot
- Slingshot pellets will now create a spark on the surface they hit
- The Slingshot now has aim assist intended to help aiming when moving fast. I would particularly like some feedback on this. Is it too much aim assist, too little or just enough?
Changed files in this update