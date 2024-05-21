 Skip to content

The Local Playtest update for 21 May 2024

v21.05.2024b Changelog

Last edited 21 May 2024

  • Added new Perk: Bullet Aid. Restores some health whenever you detonate a missile with your slingshot
  • Added new Perk: Fast Donor: Increases the rate at which you heal after the cooldown
  • Added new Perk: Once More: Instead of dying you will brought back to life at full health but your max health will be decreased by 0.5 (health is from 0 - 1)
  • Added a smoke plume to the forest mountain
  • Defeated Hover Tanks now emit smoke from their engine
  • The timed gamemode HUD will now tell you how to download ghost data if you have the download ghost line selected

Slingshot

  • Slingshot pellets will now create a spark on the surface they hit
  • The Slingshot now has aim assist intended to help aiming when moving fast. I would particularly like some feedback on this. Is it too much aim assist, too little or just enough?

