- Fixed a problem that prevented sorting of familiars at times.
- Do not display a confirmation message when discarding an item.
- Added the ability to sell items in the store.
- Drop items and store items are now also restored when restoring a mid-save.
- Fixed a bug that caused inoperability in the Familiar management screen.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the serviceman's screen from being operated with the mouse.
- Adjustment of the Heroic Skill Gauge: increase in the amount required.
Heroic Gauge should be easier to accumulate with melee attacks.
Magic is more likely to accumulate with combo attacks and weapon skills.
To accumulate even when damaged.
- Eliminated the hero skill "Floating Sword Burst" for the hero Wilhelm.
- Added the hero skill "Berserk" for the hero Wilhelm: Physical attack power, physical/magical defense and attack speed are increased for a certain time.
Physical attack and physical/magical defense are level-dependent; increases up to 3.5x at lvl 50.
- 敵AIの調整：ヘイトの高いキャラクターが攻撃対象になりやすくする。
- Adjustment of the skull head: re-summoning time. Addition of the special attack "5 Way Shot" (character: only used above 80% offensively).
- Adjustment of the ability "Summoning Art": modified so that the skill is activated at the normal level. Adjustment of summoning time.
- Adjustment of the ability "Guided magic bombardment": corrected so that the skill is activated at the normal level.
- Changed to display the rarity of the piece in the Familiar Enhancement Piece List.
- Changed the money for panel reset to be based on the amount of money in possession, including warehouse.
- Other minor corrections.
蒐命のラスティル - とこしえの迷宮城 - update for 21 May 2024
Update 0.5.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update