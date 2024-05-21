Fixes to NG+, collision issues, crashes and more!

Hey everyone,

Thank you for answering the call and fulfilling your duty once more as the Striver, by ridding the land of Ire of the evil Gahars. We’re so happy to see all the positivity around the game, and have been working hard to fix commonly raised bugs and issues that our brave Strivers have encountered.

We’re happy to push our first patch for the full game, fixing a range of issues with New Game +, collision issues and other bugs. Read the full patch notes below:

Patch Notes - 21/05/2024

**

Fixed some collision issues in Dunghaven.

Fixed some collision issues in Cinder Valley.

Fixed some collision issues in Irelia.

Adjusted some of the collisions in the final Dunghaven encounter.

Changed some enemy pathing in Rimehold.

Adjusted the aggression of some enemies in Rimehold.

Adjusted the Skull Demon placement in Irelia.

Reduced the HP of the Snail Queen enemy.

Fixed the crash that would occur when viewing the 'Spectre' entry in the Morbid Menagerie.

Cleaned up the cinematic meshes left behind after killing Acolytes that could be seen when revisiting levels.

Fixed the Strivers hair model when playing on 'Low' graphics settings.

Bol should now be more inclined to talk to the player in Dunghaven.

Minor tweaks to the Lava Giant and Carcass King enemies.

Fixed NG+ Not saving correctly.

Fixed the Hag not showing up in NG+ if the player already has relics from the previous Cycle.

Fixed the Mastodon enemies collision issue when using the 1st Raging bull attack.

Fixed the Player sometimes being able to move whilst in the meditation animation.

Fixed Steam Cloud Saves not downloading correctly.

**

These changes, specific to the Rimehold area, will also be reflected in the game’s Demo.

In addition to these fixes, we are also actively looking at community discussions and reviews to see how we can further balance the game. We’re aware that some enemies currently take too little damage at high posture, as well as riposte being very strong right now. We are looking into the best ways to address this.

If you encounter any other bugs on your journey through Ire, please leave your bug report on our dedicated reporting thread here. We are monitoring these issues and will continue to fix as many issues as we can.

And please continue to leave your thoughts and feedback in discussions and reviews, we’d love to hear what you think about the game!

Magratheus bless you, Striver.