Hyper Dash update for 21 May 2024

v30.1.22

Share · View all patches · Build 14440830 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Global chat mutator (Has no proximity)
  • Analytics to track possible server and voice issues.
  • Added dynamic foveated rendering for Rift and Quest 2+

Improvements

  • Public custom servers can now be started with 1 player.

Fixes

  • Voted Team shuffle now correctly takes monthly K/D into account.
  • Voted Team shuffle will now randomize the teams if the shuffle wouldn't affect the current teams.
  • Team shuffle now handles uneven teams better.
  • AFK timeout now correctly works after a level load

