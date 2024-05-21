v30.1.22
Added
- Global chat mutator (Has no proximity)
- Analytics to track possible server and voice issues.
- Added dynamic foveated rendering for Rift and Quest 2+
Improvements
- Public custom servers can now be started with 1 player.
Fixes
- Voted Team shuffle now correctly takes monthly K/D into account.
- Voted Team shuffle will now randomize the teams if the shuffle wouldn't affect the current teams.
- Team shuffle now handles uneven teams better.
- AFK timeout now correctly works after a level load
Changed files in this update