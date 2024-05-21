 Skip to content

Little Odyssey update for 21 May 2024

ENDING WITH FASHION

Ending Update

Oh, I realllyyyy messed up. So, apparently, you cannot end the game. AT. ALL. And even worse. YOU LOSE ALL YOU UNSAVED PROGRESS AT THE END. I'm extremely sorry to everyone who experienced that. The fix to that is already live, and now you can finish the game. Also, if you have lost any progress, please contact me over at Discord so I can try to help you regain it.

Fashion Update

And besides that: I noticed that NPCs in Grain Plains and Salrise look very similar, so with help of my lovely gf, we made sure every one is unique. Please let me know which one do you think is the most stylish!

And More!

Development of our Turtle game does not end here! In the near future I'm planning to add bugfixes, QoL and some features I had no time to implement before premiere. Ship haters: rejoice! I'm gonna have something for you soon! There are even maybe plans for some post-game content? Who knows.

Again, if you've played and enjoyed the game, please leave a Steam review, it's the best thing you can do to help the game! And maybe even tell you friends about it? But who am I to tell you what to do...

Take care,
Simon

