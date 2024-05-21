 Skip to content

AKAYASHIKI update for 21 May 2024

FIXED BUG 21/05/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14440652 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 11:09:28 UTC by Wendy

▼Fixed Bug
・Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck
・Changed some text

Please continue to enjoy "Akayashiki"!

