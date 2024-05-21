Update Patch - Blinking and Continue v1.2.33

Bug Fixes:
- Blinking of character when in full charge.
- Fixed Number of 'Credits' showing up on the 'Continue' screen in Story Mode
Previous:
New:
Known Bugs:
- Almost completed: Only on Steam by default with optional Crossplay using Epic Online Services!
- Fix for the Enter button, which should be remappable.
New Features - Todo:
- Combo Breaker
- Add X-Stranger Health Recharge and Dodge on Hold Button
- Aura Animation
- Duke Palette Finish (Dementiality)
Please contact me or the team on Discord, Twitter, or in the Discussion board on Steam for any issues!
Thank you for your amazing support :)
Mental Drink Ltd
Changed files in this update