Update Patch - Blinking and Continue v1.2.33

Bug Fixes:

Blinking of character when in full charge.

Fixed Number of 'Credits' showing up on the 'Continue' screen in Story Mode

Known Bugs:

Almost completed: Only on Steam by default with optional Crossplay using Epic Online Services!

Fix for the Enter button, which should be remappable.

New Features - Todo:

Combo Breaker

Add X-Stranger Health Recharge and Dodge on Hold Button

Aura Animation

Duke Palette Finish (Dementiality)

