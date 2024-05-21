 Skip to content

Fight'N'Jokes update for 21 May 2024

Update Patch - Blinking and Continue v1.2.33

Update Patch - Build 14440593 · Last edited 21 May 2024

Bug Fixes:

  • Blinking of character when in full charge.
  • Fixed Number of 'Credits' showing up on the 'Continue' screen in Story Mode

Previous:

New:

Known Bugs:

  • Almost completed: Only on Steam by default with optional Crossplay using Epic Online Services!
  • Fix for the Enter button, which should be remappable.

New Features - Todo:

  • Combo Breaker
  • Add X-Stranger Health Recharge and Dodge on Hold Button
  • Aura Animation
  • Duke Palette Finish (Dementiality)

Please contact me or the team on Discord, Twitter, or in the Discussion board on Steam for any issues!

Thank you for your amazing support :)

Mental Drink Ltd

