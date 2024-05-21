 Skip to content

Spectral Scream update for 21 May 2024

0.2.1c Hot fix announcement

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.

The following issue has been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.

[Fixed Issues]

  • Fixed an issue where if a noise canceling item was dropped on the ground in the activated state, and then acquired by another player, the item would remain in the activated state.
  • Fixed an issue where creatures were congregating in certain areas.

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the game again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!
https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.

