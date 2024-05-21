0.2.1c Hot fix announcement

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.
The following issue has been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.
[Fixed Issues]
- Fixed an issue where if a noise canceling item was dropped on the ground in the activated state, and then acquired by another player, the item would remain in the activated state.
- Fixed an issue where creatures were congregating in certain areas.
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the game again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
Thank you.
Changed files in this update