 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Cure Lab update for 21 May 2024

0.20.12 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14440496 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 13:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while! We took our time to test the latest update and ensure that the biggest bugs really have been fixed and that this updates ensures a boost in playability of the game over all.

Updates are slow as we are in parallel preparing bigger changes for the game. More about this in another upcoming post.

0.20.12 Patch Notes

  • fixed an issue causing workers being stuck in a loop trying to do repair jobs
  • fixed an issue causing frozen zombies/humbies not be picked up for treatment/storage
  • fixed haulers dropping ore when trying to refill furnace
  • fixed buildings requiring power not displaying proper status after being upgraded
  • fixed buildings sometimes permanently displaying unreachable status
  • fixed an issue when loading a save game with an ongoing frozen character transport job
  • fixed multiple issues resulting in left over power cables floating in the air
  • fixed an issue with guards being stuck
  • fixed an issue where gatherables inside a room would not be removed when merging rooms
  • fixed an multithreading issue when assigning workers
  • fixed an issue where upgrading objects sometimes would not work (leftover, unupgradable roads)
  • fixed an issue where zombies could get stuck in place when trying to leave at break of dawn
  • minor change to where saplings can spawn: they can no longer spawn right next to player buildings to prevent blocking narrow pathways
  • reworked loading issue popup: when a problem occurs while loading a saved game sending a report is now optional

Changed files in this update

Depot 1620291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link