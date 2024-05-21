Share · View all patches · Build 14440483 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 14:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi Community, humans, robots, Svens and anything currently playing The Land Beneath Us ;)

The patch 1.7.4 is now live with a lot of bug fixes that will improve the overall gaming experience.

Fixed the issue where the game would freeze after claiming a quest to unlock a Steam achievement.

Fixed the issue where players could not trade HP for items sold by the black merchant.

Fixed the issue where the Blind Pillar in Balor rooms activated too frequently.

Fixed the issue where players could not play the blood moon phase.

Fixed the issue where counter-attack hound types could cause a soft lock.

Fixed the issue where players could knock back the totems and pillars.

Fixed the issue where Skull Elemental didn't inflict any status effects.

Fixed the issue where navigation was missing after swapping relics.

Fixed the issue where player's traps didn't count as chip damage.

Fixed the issue where Zero could cause the game to freeze when inflicting a status effect and then dying.

Fixed the issue where the Dual Gun's follow-up attack with Dullahan's Glove dealt only 1 damage.

Fixed the issue where the story dialog would pop up after killing another final boss.

Improve cloud save flow

--- We can't thank you enough for your support and reviews on the game since the launch.

If you have any question or bug reports, join our Discord or send us a message on the Steam Community Hub. (It helps a lot ♥)

