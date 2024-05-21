Hi Community, humans, robots, Svens and anything currently playing The Land Beneath Us ;)
The patch 1.7.4 is now live with a lot of bug fixes that will improve the overall gaming experience.
- Fixed the issue where the game would freeze after claiming a quest to unlock a Steam achievement.
- Fixed the issue where players could not trade HP for items sold by the black merchant.
- Fixed the issue where the Blind Pillar in Balor rooms activated too frequently.
- Fixed the issue where players could not play the blood moon phase.
- Fixed the issue where counter-attack hound types could cause a soft lock.
- Fixed the issue where players could knock back the totems and pillars.
- Fixed the issue where Skull Elemental didn't inflict any status effects.
- Fixed the issue where navigation was missing after swapping relics.
- Fixed the issue where player's traps didn't count as chip damage.
- Fixed the issue where Zero could cause the game to freeze when inflicting a status effect and then dying.
- Fixed the issue where the Dual Gun's follow-up attack with Dullahan's Glove dealt only 1 damage.
- Fixed the issue where the story dialog would pop up after killing another final boss.
- Improve cloud save flow
--- We can't thank you enough for your support and reviews on the game since the launch.
If you have any question or bug reports, join our Discord or send us a message on the Steam Community Hub. (It helps a lot ♥)
[h2 ]🔥 Join our Community ⚔ [/h2]
The Land Beneath Us X
The Land Beneath Us Discord
The Land Beneath Us Facebook
Dear Villagers X
Dear Villagers Discord
Dear Villagers YouTube
Dear Villagers TikTok
Dear Villagers Instagram
Dear Villagers Newsletter
Changed files in this update