Share · View all patches · Build 14440153 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy

Hi punks!

This is just a small patch to fix a couple of minor issues that were reported to us since the last update! Here's the full changelog:

Fixed slowdown increasing over time when pausing the game with hidden enemies on screen.

Fixed agent turning into enemies the arena wasn't prepared for.

Festival mode no longer contributes to codex advancement.

Thanks so much for your support, have a lovely day!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞