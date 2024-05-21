 Skip to content

Sumorbit update for 21 May 2024

Update 1.4.2

  • Fixed a bug where AI players wouldn't grab planets as much on maps and missions with bombs
  • Fixed a bug where you could not grab objects in asteroid belts
  • Players spawn an equal distance from the black hole in a 1v1 on the "Gaia Battle Hole" map
  • Renamed the "Pass On" mission to "Pass the Parcel"

