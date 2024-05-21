 Skip to content

World of Grimm update for 21 May 2024

Patch Notes 0.7.4-EarlyAccess!

Share · View all patches · Build 14440037 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 10:09:15 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
0.7.4-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - May 21, 2024

NEW CARDS

BEET FARMER

  • Timeshift: All Characters here gain +1 Attack Power.


GOOD SON

  • When ANY Card is revealed here, move to another Realm and gain +1 Attack Power.


MASTER HORSEMAN

  • Channel: +2 Attack Power each time any Card moves.


GOLDEN-HAIRED GIANT

  • Can only be played at a Realm where you have no Cards.


TOM-TIT

  • On Play: Activate the Fury ability of the last Card you played.


NEW REALMS

GOLDEN APPLE TREE

  • Draw 2 Cards.

BALANCE CHANGES

INVOKE DESTRUCTION

  • Sargas, The Firebringer's ability is now On Play instead of persistent.

NEW ART

  • Gravekeeper
  • Gatekeeper

ADDITIONS:

CHANGES:

FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where Fat Trina would not consume your revealed cards' Health stats.
  • Fixed issue where Bewitched Lambkin would jump to its current realm and not increase in Attack Power.
  • Fixed a bug where Bittern's ability would not activate.
  • Fixed issue where quests would not refresh.
  • Fixed a bug where Daily Quests would somehow crash the game when entering the quest screen.
  • Quest progress rewards (top bar of Quest Log) now correctly show to be claimed as soon as you unlock them.
  • Fixed an issue where Blight Burst was softlocking the game.
  • Fixed an issue where cards were showing Attack Power when dead.
  • Fixed an issue where Ferdinand The Faithful would not move the highest card every time.
  • Fixed an issue where Ferdinand The Faithful would sometimes pretend to be Corpse Bride and copy a card.
  • Fixed an issue where Invoke Destruction would not add Sargas the Firebringer to your hand.
  • Fixed an issue where Shadows of Chaos would not destroy all cards at that Realm as intended.
  • Fixed an issue where Bewitched Lambkin could move in or out of Realms that aren't allowed to be entered or exited.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • We're aware of an issue where Allerleirauh does not transform correctly and has been currently disabled from all collections.
  • We're aware of sometimes an interaction between cards does not completely resolve, freezing the match into a "Waiting" state. Conceding is the only way to currently bypass this.

Join our Discord if you haven't already! [url=]https://discord.gg/e8cqm9eNd9[/url]

Good luck and happy collecting!

Josh
Studio Head / Static City Games

