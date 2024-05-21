Patch Notes 0.7.4-EarlyAccess!

0.7.4-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - May 21, 2024
NEW CARDS
BEET FARMER
- Timeshift: All Characters here gain +1 Attack Power.
GOOD SON
- When ANY Card is revealed here, move to another Realm and gain +1 Attack Power.
MASTER HORSEMAN
- Channel: +2 Attack Power each time any Card moves.
GOLDEN-HAIRED GIANT
- Can only be played at a Realm where you have no Cards.
TOM-TIT
- On Play: Activate the Fury ability of the last Card you played.
NEW REALMS
GOLDEN APPLE TREE
- Draw 2 Cards.
BALANCE CHANGES
INVOKE DESTRUCTION
- Sargas, The Firebringer's ability is now On Play instead of persistent.
NEW ART
- Gravekeeper
- Gatekeeper
ADDITIONS:
- n/a
CHANGES:
- n/a
FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where Fat Trina would not consume your revealed cards' Health stats.
- Fixed issue where Bewitched Lambkin would jump to its current realm and not increase in Attack Power.
- Fixed a bug where Bittern's ability would not activate.
- Fixed issue where quests would not refresh.
- Fixed a bug where Daily Quests would somehow crash the game when entering the quest screen.
- Quest progress rewards (top bar of Quest Log) now correctly show to be claimed as soon as you unlock them.
- Fixed an issue where Blight Burst was softlocking the game.
- Fixed an issue where cards were showing Attack Power when dead.
- Fixed an issue where Ferdinand The Faithful would not move the highest card every time.
- Fixed an issue where Ferdinand The Faithful would sometimes pretend to be Corpse Bride and copy a card.
- Fixed an issue where Invoke Destruction would not add Sargas the Firebringer to your hand.
- Fixed an issue where Shadows of Chaos would not destroy all cards at that Realm as intended.
- Fixed an issue where Bewitched Lambkin could move in or out of Realms that aren't allowed to be entered or exited.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- We're aware of an issue where Allerleirauh does not transform correctly and has been currently disabled from all collections.
- We're aware of sometimes an interaction between cards does not completely resolve, freezing the match into a "Waiting" state. Conceding is the only way to currently bypass this.
Join our Discord if you haven't already! [url=]https://discord.gg/e8cqm9eNd9[/url]
Good luck and happy collecting!
Josh
Studio Head / Static City Games
