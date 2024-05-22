2024 Major Update

This is the first of a two-part major update to the game. I am re-focussing on the core gameplay and removing elements that distract from it.
That includes the night watch option for villagers and the armoury, weapons and guard posts. The game was always meant to be unique in that you don't have combat as a serious option, and having these elements in the game creates the false impression that this is how you could (or should) defend your village, when it was only ever meant to be a small part of your total strategy.
- New building: Barn - you can't build it but most maps come with one set up already. It serves no purpose and is only for decoration (though it does block monster attacks)
- New building: Waypost - use it to guide the dynamic paths that some buildings automatically create.
- New building: Harvest stuff - a decoration item showing crates, sacks, etc. full of harvested fruits, grain, vegetables. Also added some of these to several maps.
- Gameplay change: When a building construction finishes and the building can have people assigned to it, the game will automatically assign workers. No longer do you have useless buildings because you forgot to assign peasants.
- removed the armoury and guard post from the buildable items. They will still exist in saved games, but will be removed with the next update
- removed weapons from smithy, market, storage and manual
- removed archers from the tavern. Rangers and Guardians remain.
- Walls have been reworked. More variety with procedural generation and reduced cost in resources and workers.
- Known issue: When building a wall with the new wall builder while the game is paused, the wall will show up as if finished immediately, then begin construction when unpausing
- Carpenter and Mason will now provide a construction speed bonus to wood and stone walls - 10% per Carpenter/Mason you have.
- Steward will now rebuild destroyed walls when you click the "repair walls" button
- updated manual and various UI texts to reflect the above changes
- Added a small random bonus to wall construction speed just to break it up visually.
- Removed the map editor
- Small updates to most of the maps
- Big update to the Schramberg (and tutorial) map, with new vegetation
- Peasant visuals update: Now using tools (hammer, bucket, etc.) when building, digging a new field, harvesting wheat or carrying water
- Major update to how Guardians work. They now target monsters directly, emerging from the tavern when a monster is spotted.
- Slightly extended the length of the day on maps Castle, Farmstead, Friedmarkt and Ziegwald
- Reworked the monster spawn timings to be more interesting and predictable
- Loading screen will now show loading progress instead of just pulsating
- Context menu will now stay over the building you selected
- Several small UI improvements
- Balance: Buildings recover their "soak" value slightly faster
- Balance: No monster spawns the first two nights on easy levels, or the first night on medium levels
- Balance: Increased the score for monsters
- Balance: Changed some monster spawnings on some maps, just small adjustments
- Balance: Slightly raised the amount of monsters on the doomed map "Calm Village"
- Balance: Slightly increased the amount of starting resources on easy maps
- Fixed: Kobolds attacking as orcs (damage and log texts)
- Fixed: Pathfinding monsters (such as rats and kobolds) should no longer walk through walls in some instances
- Fixed: Reduced volume of the chapel bell
- Fixed: Smithy sound effect
- Fixed: Made sure repairs can never require more resources than the initial construction cost
- Fixed: Herbalist should now actually go to the herbalist hut to work
- Fixed: Vegetation masks and dynamic paths now show up correctly when loading a game
- Translations: Added translations for Tavern UI and option toggles
- Translations: Added missing translations for monster spawns and construction completion
- Also updated the Unity engine to the latest version, which might fix some bugs and give small performance improvements
Changed files in this update