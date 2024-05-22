2024 Major Update

This is the first of a two-part major update to the game. I am re-focussing on the core gameplay and removing elements that distract from it.

That includes the night watch option for villagers and the armoury, weapons and guard posts. The game was always meant to be unique in that you don't have combat as a serious option, and having these elements in the game creates the false impression that this is how you could (or should) defend your village, when it was only ever meant to be a small part of your total strategy.

New building: Barn - you can't build it but most maps come with one set up already. It serves no purpose and is only for decoration (though it does block monster attacks)

New building: Waypost - use it to guide the dynamic paths that some buildings automatically create.

New building: Harvest stuff - a decoration item showing crates, sacks, etc. full of harvested fruits, grain, vegetables. Also added some of these to several maps.

Gameplay change: When a building construction finishes and the building can have people assigned to it, the game will automatically assign workers. No longer do you have useless buildings because you forgot to assign peasants.

removed the armoury and guard post from the buildable items. They will still exist in saved games, but will be removed with the next update

removed weapons from smithy, market, storage and manual

removed archers from the tavern. Rangers and Guardians remain.

Walls have been reworked. More variety with procedural generation and reduced cost in resources and workers.

Known issue: When building a wall with the new wall builder while the game is paused, the wall will show up as if finished immediately, then begin construction when unpausing

Carpenter and Mason will now provide a construction speed bonus to wood and stone walls - 10% per Carpenter/Mason you have.

Steward will now rebuild destroyed walls when you click the "repair walls" button

updated manual and various UI texts to reflect the above changes

Added a small random bonus to wall construction speed just to break it up visually.

Removed the map editor

Small updates to most of the maps

Big update to the Schramberg (and tutorial) map, with new vegetation

Peasant visuals update: Now using tools (hammer, bucket, etc.) when building, digging a new field, harvesting wheat or carrying water

Major update to how Guardians work. They now target monsters directly, emerging from the tavern when a monster is spotted.

Slightly extended the length of the day on maps Castle, Farmstead, Friedmarkt and Ziegwald

Reworked the monster spawn timings to be more interesting and predictable

Loading screen will now show loading progress instead of just pulsating

Context menu will now stay over the building you selected

Several small UI improvements

Balance: Buildings recover their "soak" value slightly faster

Balance: No monster spawns the first two nights on easy levels, or the first night on medium levels

Balance: Increased the score for monsters

Balance: Changed some monster spawnings on some maps, just small adjustments

Balance: Slightly raised the amount of monsters on the doomed map "Calm Village"

Balance: Slightly increased the amount of starting resources on easy maps

Fixed: Kobolds attacking as orcs (damage and log texts)

Fixed: Pathfinding monsters (such as rats and kobolds) should no longer walk through walls in some instances

Fixed: Reduced volume of the chapel bell

Fixed: Smithy sound effect

Fixed: Made sure repairs can never require more resources than the initial construction cost

Fixed: Herbalist should now actually go to the herbalist hut to work

Fixed: Vegetation masks and dynamic paths now show up correctly when loading a game

Translations: Added translations for Tavern UI and option toggles

Translations: Added missing translations for monster spawns and construction completion

Also updated the Unity engine to the latest version, which might fix some bugs and give small performance improvements