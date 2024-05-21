 Skip to content

Gravity Sketch VR update for 21 May 2024

6.2.17

Build 14439733 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 09:39:04 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VR

🚀 Features & Improvements

  • Adjusted wording and layout of the Selection tool menu.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a further issue on Windows that could cause textures to be incorrectly considered transparent.

