🛠 Patch notes: v1.0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 14439688 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey troublemakers,

🛠 A new patch has been pushed, fixing a few issues on the game. Thanks to everyone reporting the problems encountered. It's very helpful! 🛠

What's new?

Fixed a blocking bug happening when leaving Colobra's mouth on a client session (not hosting) without any active save

Now saving the game when entering the Colobra's mouth, preventing progression loss if there is a disconnection at this point

Now preventing calorie bar animation from blocking the dialogue. A timer of 5s skips the animation if it's too long.

Fixed the game not starting when playing on an OS with Turkish culture

Now forcing the client to show the Settings menu when the host opens it during the game introduction (before giving the crate to Sopheline).

It is now possible to loop through the Player menu tabs using the gamepad triggers

Fixed a localization issue in the Join friend menu

Fixed some missing French localization

Fixed a Quest log desynchronization issue happening if a client gets disconnected during the end of the loop

New patches & updates are to come in the next days,

Good days and play well!

The Seed by Seed team