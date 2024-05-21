🛠 Patch notes: v1.0.14

Hey troublemakers,
🛠 A new patch has been pushed, fixing a few issues on the game. Thanks to everyone reporting the problems encountered. It's very helpful! 🛠
What's new?
- Fixed a blocking bug happening when leaving Colobra's mouth on a client session (not hosting) without any active save
- Now saving the game when entering the Colobra's mouth, preventing progression loss if there is a disconnection at this point
- Now preventing calorie bar animation from blocking the dialogue. A timer of 5s skips the animation if it's too long.
- Fixed the game not starting when playing on an OS with Turkish culture
- Now forcing the client to show the Settings menu when the host opens it during the game introduction (before giving the crate to Sopheline).
- It is now possible to loop through the Player menu tabs using the gamepad triggers
- Fixed a localization issue in the Join friend menu
- Fixed some missing French localization
- Fixed a Quest log desynchronization issue happening if a client gets disconnected during the end of the loop
New patches & updates are to come in the next days,
Good days and play well!
The Seed by Seed team
Changed files in this update