Gamebesh update for 21 May 2024

Update 1.2 | New Spawn Points, New Props, Fixes and more!

21 May 2024

New update! :)
The flag model will be changed soon, as well as the power model for boxes.

  • Fixed collision overlap issue on the hider.
  • Fixed the outline.
  • Fixed the issue where the hider couldn't become everything. Now it can.
  • Fixed collision for power boxes.
  • Added new spawns for all players (to prevent knowing which items spawned in advance).
  • Added new spawns for hunters. Improved the hunter spawn area to look nicer.
  • Added over 10 new props.
  • ...And many other things that I forgot to write down but have been added! :')

