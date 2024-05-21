Update 1.2 | New Spawn Points, New Props, Fixes and more!

New update! :)
The flag model will be changed soon, as well as the power model for boxes.
- Fixed collision overlap issue on the hider.
- Fixed the outline.
- Fixed the issue where the hider couldn't become everything. Now it can.
- Fixed collision for power boxes.
- Added new spawns for all players (to prevent knowing which items spawned in advance).
- Added new spawns for hunters. Improved the hunter spawn area to look nicer.
- Added over 10 new props.
- ...And many other things that I forgot to write down but have been added! :')
Changed files in this update