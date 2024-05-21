Version 2.26

Here's the full list of changes:

Fixed a bug with death string generation.

Fixed an unintended behavior with Command Beast and Enslave Daemon.

Fixed the unintended outcomes of said spells.

There was a bug with death string generation when the player died in certain

ways that resulted in the game crashing when that string would be shown. This

bug then also lead to being disconnected from the server when the game would

crash when trying to do the same thing again.

Command Beast and Enslave Daemon apparently were strong enough to befriend

creatures that were not supposed to be in the friend zone.

Any such creatures now turn on you if you happen to have them in your current

save.