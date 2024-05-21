 Skip to content

PERIMETER: Legate Edition update for 21 May 2024

Update Notes for 3.1.3

21 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small post-release update:

  • Updated game version to 3.1.3
  • Conductor has higher speed and more damage
  • Increased Electro lab level 2 and 3 cost
  • Better performance on High terrain quality for big maps
  • Fix slots not hiding in Battle menu when map has more than 4 player slots
  • Disable filth spots activity and other improvements in mission editor
  • Fix locales in mods not being listed as option
  • Grab mouse input even in full screen for multiscreen setups
  • Updated "True English Campaign" translation mod to 1.0.3

