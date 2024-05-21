Update Notes for 3.1.3

Small post-release update:
- Updated game version to 3.1.3
- Conductor has higher speed and more damage
- Increased Electro lab level 2 and 3 cost
- Better performance on High terrain quality for big maps
- Fix slots not hiding in Battle menu when map has more than 4 player slots
- Disable filth spots activity and other improvements in mission editor
- Fix locales in mods not being listed as option
- Grab mouse input even in full screen for multiscreen setups
- Updated "True English Campaign" translation mod to 1.0.3
Changed files in this update