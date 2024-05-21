[Developer blog] Crossout turns 9!

Hello, survivors!

For nine years now we have been building, fighting and destroying in the mad Wasteland. For all this time, Crossout has continued to evolve. And we don’t plan on stopping, so today we would like to share new information on the next update that coincides with the game’s anniversary. We note that this update is not the start of a new season, it will begin in June.

We remind you that all the new features described in the “Developer blog” are not final and may be changed before they are introduced into the game or may not make it into the game at all.

“Crossout Day” and “Mad chase” brawls



The “Crossout Day” returns for the anniversary of our project. Fight in the free for all battles on updated wild vehicles selected from the exhibition and earn unique rewards!



And then side with the Brotherhood in the PvE mode “Mad chase” to destroy the Lunatic trucks. But be careful: the convoys are protected by raiders armed to the teeth, and the trucks themselves can also fight back! Stop the marauders from crossing the Red rocks and getting away with the goods they stole, or you will lose.

“Omega Protocol” event and convenient changes

The new “Omega Protocol” event with reward scale will start at the end of May. It will bring various useful rewards. The more vicious the enemy becomes, the more he is driven into a corner. And Foxy learned this from experience.

In addition, we plan to make a number of other changes and improvements in the update, as well as fix some known bugs.

That is all for today. See you in the future devblog entries and news!

