Moose Miners update for 21 May 2024

Update 1.0.3 more bug fixes

Some more bug fixes today. Hopefully it will make things more stable now so I can focus on the sell button next

Balance changes

  • Miners now can upgrade to their intended max speed of 15.0 m/s instead of only 14.7 m/s

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug where miners sometimes had 0 speed which would also cause the game to freeze when upgrading miner speed
  • Minimum miner saw damage now shows correctly in the info box when saw damage is over 2000
  • Fixed a bug causing the navigation buttons to sometimes take you outside the current available map area
  • Fixed a bug where the storage minecart had 0 carts
  • Fixed a bug causing cleared columns of gems and trees to reappear
  • Fixed a bug making it possible to refund more miners than you had

