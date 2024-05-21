Update 1.0.3 more bug fixes

Some more bug fixes today. Hopefully it will make things more stable now so I can focus on the sell button next
Balance changes
- Miners now can upgrade to their intended max speed of 15.0 m/s instead of only 14.7 m/s
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where miners sometimes had 0 speed which would also cause the game to freeze when upgrading miner speed
- Minimum miner saw damage now shows correctly in the info box when saw damage is over 2000
- Fixed a bug causing the navigation buttons to sometimes take you outside the current available map area
- Fixed a bug where the storage minecart had 0 carts
- Fixed a bug causing cleared columns of gems and trees to reappear
- Fixed a bug making it possible to refund more miners than you had
Changed files in this update